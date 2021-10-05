Stores come and go at Destiny USA, but one of the newest additions will make you grab your phone and take a picture. The Vault Selfie Museum is getting ready to open on the second level of the expansion area across from Eddie Bauer.

Crews are still at work inside getting everything set up. There will be about a dozen stations throughout the space. Each one has a different theme ranging from a tropical island to a jail cell and ball pit.

It costs $30 to take pictures for 90 minutes. Guests can use their own cameras, or the museum has a 360 camera and Polaroid cameras to rent.

“If you’re in here, you’re in here,” said Sharon Capers, the owner. “There’s only going to be a certain amount of people in here at a time and you can go around and take pictures."

The Vault has been a long time coming, said Capers, and she added she can’t wait to welcome customers and show off her hard work.

“Now we’re on the creative stage where I’m trying to figure out what’s going to go where,” said Capers. “So the hard part now is waiting for them to finish the walls so the anticipation is boiling, boiling, boiling. I’m excited.”

Capers has a long few days ahead of her. Between six and 10 people are finishing construction and painting before she sets up the selfie stations. The museum opens on Friday with DJs to celebrate. It will open every day at 11 a.m. and stay open later than the mall.