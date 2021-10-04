Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., responded to a group of activists who trailed her into a bathroom over the weekend, saying the demonstration was “wholly inappropriate” and “not [a] legitimate protest.”

The incident occurred when the senator was delivering a guest lecture at Arizona State University on Sunday, Oct. 3. Videos shared to social media Sunday afternoon showed several people approaching Sinema as she left a classroom in an attempt to question the senator about the ongoing debate in Congress about President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.

After the senator told the group she was “heading out,” at least one individual was seen following Sinema into a bathroom, and appeared to continue recording as the senator closed a stall door.

“Right now is a real moment that your people need in order to be able to talk about what’s really happening,” one individual could be heard saying. “We need a Build Back Better plan now.”

“We knocked on doors for you to get you elected, and just how we got you elected we can get you out of office if you don't support what you promised us,” another person said.

At least some of the individuals were activists from the organization Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA), a community-led organization “fighting for social, racial & economic transformation” in the Copper State.

Sen. Sinema criticised the group’s actions in a written response released to her social media platforms on Monday, saying in part: “After deceptively entering a locked, secured building, these individuals filmed and publicly posted videos of my students without their permission — including footage of both my students and I using a restroom.”

Statement Following Events at ASU on Sunday pic.twitter.com/4d3BF9P8CO — Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) October 4, 2021

“The activist group that engaged in yesterday's behavior is one that both my team and I have met with several times since I was elected to the Senate, and I will continue engaging with Arizonans with diverse viewpoints to help inform my work for Arizona," the statement continued.

“Yesterday’s behavior was not legitimate protest,” Sinema added, saying she is committed to fostering a safe learning environment on campus. “Yesterday, that environment was breached. My students were unfairly and unlawfully victimized. This is wholly inappropriate.”

The activist group seemingly took issue with at least one part of Sinema’s statement, writing in their own message on social media that they “wouldn't have to resort to confronting [Sinema] around [Phoenix] if she took meetings with the communities that elected her.”

“She's been completely inaccessible,” the group added. “We're sick of the political games, stop playing with our lives.”

We wouldn't have to resort to confronting @senatorsinema around Phx if she took meetings with the communities that elected her. She's been completely inaccessible. We're sick of the political games, stop playing with our lives.

“Build back better, back the bill!" pic.twitter.com/3OA5t6e6Fl — LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA_AZ) October 3, 2021

Spectrum News has reached out to a LUCHA representative for comment.

The altercation came amid a Congressional back-and-forth on two aspects of President Biden’s agenda: A $3.5 trillion sweeping human infrastructure package, which is being chiseled back to around $2 trillion, and a Senate-passed $1 trillion public works bill, which is on hold pending negotiations on the larger bill.

Sen. Sinema, along with fellow centrist Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., have emerged as key players — and holdouts — in passing Biden’s two-track plans. Democrats in Congress must now regroup, having blown Pelosi’s self-imposed Friday deadline for passing legislation in the House

The inability to win over Manchin and Sinema to support Biden’s broader vision contributed to the collapse last week of a promised House vote on their preferred $1 trillion public works bill, which they had negotiated with Biden.

Biden is expected to be in touch as the senators return Monday to Washington. Pelosi has been in conversations with both West Virginia’s Manchin and Arizona’s Sinema.

Biden also responded to the weekend incident with Sinema following an address on Monday, saying while he did not think the activists displayed “appropriate tactics,” Biden said it “happens to everyone.”

“The only people it doesn’t happen to is people who have Secret Service standing around them,” he added. “It’s part of the process."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.