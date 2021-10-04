Howard University and Netflix have partnered to create a full-ride scholarship opportunity for select students in honor of the late Chadwick Boseman, the university announced in a statement Monday.

The new $5.4 million endowed fund, known as the Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship, will be awarded to one incoming student in Howard’s College of Fine Arts each year to cover the full cost of tuition.

Netflix is the first donor to fund the scholarship, which in its inaugural year will be given to one student in each existing class, and “will continue to be distributed to an incoming freshman each year on an annual basis.”

This year’s recipients are freshman Sarah Long, studying musical theatre; sophomore Shawn Smith, studying acting; junior Janee’ Ferguson, studying theatre arts administration and senior Deirdre Dunkin, studying dance.

“While [Boseman] was taken from us too soon, his spirit is with us always in his work and the good that he has inspired,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos wrote in part. “He always spoke of his time at Howard and the positive way it shaped his life and career. Now, we will have the opportunity to give many future superheroes a chance to experience the same.”

Boseman graduated from Howard University with a bachelor’s degree in directing over two decades ago. The actor, who was best known for his portrayal of the titular character in Marvel’s “Black Panther,” passed away in August 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer.

The scholarship was created in partnership with Taylor Simone Ledward-Boseman, the late actor’s wife.

“Many exemplary artists are not afforded the opportunity to pursue higher learning,” Ledward-Boseman wrote in a statement. “We hope to support as many students as possible by removing the financial barrier to education. This endowment represents Chad’s devotion to the craft, his compassion for others and his desire to support future storytellers.”

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and amazed at the love and dedication shown by so many continuing to honor my husband’s work. I know he’d be proud,” she added.

Recipients who “exemplify Boseman’s values” will be chosen for the scholarship, traits which include a drive for excellence, leadership, respect, empathy, and passion, the university said in the release.