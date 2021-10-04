FRYEBURG — The granddaddy of all agricultural fairs in Maine kicked off Sunday with sheepdog trials, ox pulling — and duck herding.

The Fryeburg Fair is the last and largest fair of the season in Maine, and it'll continue through next weekend.

Events include horse racing, horse pulling, ox pulling and pig scrambles, among others. Along the way, there are pie-eating competitions, anvil throws and tractor pulls.

The Fryeburg Fair, which dates to 1851, was shut down last year because of the pandemic.