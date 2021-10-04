ORLANDO, Fla. — Loews Hotels is looking to fill 700 positions at eight properties at Universal Orlando Resort during a hiring event Wednesday and Thursday, the company announced Monday.

It’s staffing up ahead of the holiday season and the anticipated return of international travel after the federal government announced eased restrictions on travel from some countries starting in November.

The hiring event will be held at the Sapphire Falls Resort from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and noon to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Openings are available at Portofino Bay Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universal’s Aventura Hotel and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort.

Fields include housekeeping, recreation/lifeguards, cooks and sous chefs, stewarding, food servers and bartenders, engineers and a kitchen mechanics engineering coordinator, front desk agents, guest contact and security.

Individuals interested in applying can register online to attend the hiring event.