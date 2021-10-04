ORLANDO, Fla. – Loews Hotels is holding two hiring events this week to fill 700 positions at its hotels at Universal Orlando Resort.

What You Need To Know Loews Hotels looking to fill hundreds of positions at its Universal Orlando hotels



The company is holding hiring events this week



Positions include housekeeping, recreation, culinary, front desk and more

​The hiring events are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday at the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort. Both will be held at the resort’s Grand Caribbean Ballroom from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Loews has openings in a variety areas including housekeeping, recreation, culinary, front desk, security, guest services, and food and beverage.

A variety of positions are available including housekeeping, recreation, lifeguards, culinary (cooks, sous chefs), front desk, security, food and beverage.

The company is looking to fill openings at its hotels ahead of the holiday travel season. Loews operates several hotels at Universal including Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universal’s Aventura Hotel and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort.

Loews says it offers a comprehensive benefits package that include health, dental and life insurance; 401(k) retirement savings; paid parental leave; tuition reimbursement; paid time off (PTO); free meals; free theme park access and more.

Those interested in attending the hiring events should register online. Loews says same-day job offers will be made to qualified candidates.

The hiring events come as businesses in Central Florida prepare for the return of international visitors. Last month, the Biden administration announced new guidelines that would allow overseas visitors to enter the county provided they show proof of vaccination as well as a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight to the U.S.

The new policy will go into effect early next month.