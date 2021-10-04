Facebook, along with its popular photo-sharing app Instagram and messaging platform WhatsApp, experienced widespread outages on Monday, according to DownDetector, which tracks internet activity and outages.
"We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products," Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone wrote on Twitter on Monday afternoon. "We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."
The cause of the outage is presently unclear.
This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.