Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Monday his office’s proposed 2022 budget.
It allocates $1.6 billion in funds from federal to local levels that will aid areas related to COVID-19, law enforcement and small business revitalization.
“It’s primarily because of some great numbers that we’re seeing with the rebounding economy and our sales tax,” Poloncarz (D) said.
The plan proposed a lowered property tax rate per thousand of assessed value from $4.42 for 2021 to $4.33 in 2022, a rate Poloncarz said is the lowest since 1960.
"It’s the lowest property tax rate in modern county history," he said. "We can go back many years. It is the lowest property tax rate any executive has proposed to the people of Erie County.”
It also allocates $24 million in American Rescue Plan federal funding to COVID-19 response over a four-year period.
Road and bridge work is slated to get $44.8 million.
The full budget can be found here.