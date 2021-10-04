Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Monday his office’s proposed 2022 budget.

What You Need To Know Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced his proposed budget for 2022

The budget includes programs funded by the American Rescue Plan

The proposed property tax rate is the lowest since 1960

It allocates $1.6 billion in funds from federal to local levels that will aid areas related to COVID-19, law enforcement and small business revitalization.

“It’s primarily because of some great numbers that we’re seeing with the rebounding economy and our sales tax,” Poloncarz (D) said.

The plan proposed a lowered property tax rate per thousand of assessed value from $4.42 for 2021 to $4.33 in 2022, a rate Poloncarz said is the lowest since 1960.

"It’s the lowest property tax rate in modern county history," he said. "We can go back many years. It is the lowest property tax rate any executive has proposed to the people of Erie County.”

Property tax rate - shows where it was in 1989 and where it is today. pic.twitter.com/5EtXWd1MhR — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) October 4, 2021

It also allocates $24 million in American Rescue Plan federal funding to COVID-19 response over a four-year period.

Road and bridge work is slated to get $44.8 million.

The full budget can be found here.