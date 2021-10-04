RALEIGH, N.C. — One of Raleigh’s biggest events of the year returned this past weekend.

The IBMA World of Bluegrass festival brought together the best of the best acoustic beats from across the country.

Pre-War Guitars, a Hillsborough company, was excited to be back at the festival.

What You Need To Know

Guitars from Pre-War Guitars cost anywhere between $5,000 and $10,000

The owners of Pre-War Guitars purposely make their guitars look and feel old

Pre-War Guitars is back at the bluegrass festival after a two-year hiatus

“It's great to be back out and see people interacting," West Lambe said.

Lambe is a co-owner of Pre-War Guitars.

“Pre-War Guitars, we’re the new old guitars of the future," Ben Maschal said.

Maschal is the other owner of Pre-War Guitars.

Their mission is suggested by their name.

“'30s Martins and Gibsons, they shape the sound of a lot of music that people enjoy," Lambe said.

Lambe and Maschal have always been fascinated with vintage guitars.

They say the idiosyncrasies of early 20th century guitars inspire their craft.

“They are the instruments to which all others are compared," Lambe said.

The pair makes about 150 guitars each year.

Their guitars can cost $5,000 to $10,000.

“We do use modern technology to investigate that, 3D scanning things, being able to build molds from things as precisely as we could to match what they were," Lambe said.

Pre-Wars are purposely made to look and feel old.

Lambe and Maschal have sold between 500 and 600 guitars since Pre-War Guitars was founded in 2014.