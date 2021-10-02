WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Habitat for Humanity of Wake County is hoping to get more affordable home applicants with its Parade of Homes.

Seven new affordable houses are being built in Cary at 121 Trimble Avenue. That's the location of the nonprofit's 2021 Parade of Homes. You can take a tour of the homes and see how these energy efficient houses are built October 2-3, October 8-10 and October 15-17 from noon-5 p.m. each day.

Director of Homeowner Services Maria Anderson said Habitat is a mortgage lender. If someone applies and is denied from the program, then Habitat will tell them what to work on and let them reapply.

"Affordable housing is important everywhere, but particularly in Cary as housing prices go up," Anderson said. "The commitment that Habitat ... [has] to promoting affordable homeownership is super important, and we always have to spotlight any activity around that area."

In addition to touring these new builds, people can learn more here about homeownership with Habitat Wake.