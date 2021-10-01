MILWAUKEE — Many couples are still waiting to tie the knot after thousands of weddings were put on hold because of the pandemic. Those delays are impacting the wedding industry this year and many vendors are working to play catch up.

Katie Poulos is the owner at Alfa Flower and Wedding Shop in Wauwatosa; she said many florists are having a hard time keeping up with the demand.

“I’ve turned away about 40 brides because we’re so busy with other things,” said Poulos. “We’re a little short handed.”

Poulos said flower shortages have also been an issue, especially white roses, which has resulted in prices jumping up.

“Some farms have completely closed and are not even growing flowers anymore,” she said.

She said there has also been a short supply of items like flower foam, glue for corsages, flower stands and more.

In Milwaukee, wedding planner Oscar Sanchez, of Ambrosia Events, said as soon as the city lifted restrictions this year, the emails for weddings and events started flooding in.

“I ended up hiring another person just to help me respond to all of those emails,” said Sanchez. “It was almost over 2000 emails.”

He’s also seeing shortages of supplies and said it’s been hard to manage all of the requests this year.

“I've been having a lot of different clients requesting the same items,” said Sanchez. “We are technically almost sold out of a lot of the things.”

Many of the requests are rollovers from 2020, plus new ones from 2021 and more wedding plans for 2022-23.

Despite the challenges, both vendors said they’re ready to tackle the rest of 2021, hoping to help couples make up for lost time and have the wedding of their dreams.