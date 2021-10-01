ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Metro Orlando and Florida Technical College awarded a Central Florida entrepreneur the first-ever Reach Higher Business Opportunity Scholarship.

It is full-ride scholarship at Florida Technical College to help a business owner go to college for a bachelor’s degree in the program Business, Entrepreneurship, Management and Marketing.

“It’s overwhelming,” said 33-year-old scholarship recipient Gladys Sherpa. “I felt hope all over and just a lot of anxiety and responsibility. Now, I want to give back to the community and be an example to those who can’t see what’s out there.”

One of dreams was always to attend college, a dream she put on hold after she became pregnant at 18 with her son.

“It actually means the world to me because it’s going to show my son all the work I’ve done throughout my entire life,” she said. “He has seen me sacrifice to make sure he’s had a great life and also it doesn’t impede me professionally, it’s just an accomplishment.”

Sherpa manages her own health insurance business.

“I currently help clients, individuals, small businesses, currently anything on Obamacare on the market place, or through private insurance,” she said. “It really depends on your situation.”

With a bachelor’s degree, she expects her clientele will only grow.

“My goal in obtaining this degree is to be at a different caliber of expertise, being able to offer these to corporations and have higher contracts,” she said.