Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh tested positive for COVID-19, the high court announced Friday, ahead of a ceremonial investiture for Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

"On Thursday, per the Court's regular testing protocols, Justice Kavanaugh had a routine Covid test ahead of Justice Barrett's investiture on Friday," the court announced in a release. "On Thursday evening, Justice Kavanaugh was informed that he had tested positive for Covid-19."

Kavanaugh, who has no symptoms and is fully vaccinated, tested negative as recently as Monday, the high court said, along with the rest of the justices.

"Justice Kavanaugh's wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, and they tested negative on Thursday," the statement continued. "As a precaution, Justice and Mrs. Kavanaugh will not attend Justice Barrett's investiture this morning."