Coppertone, owned by Beiersdorf, is voluntarily recalling some lots of five aerosol sunscreens because of the presence of the carcinogen, Benzene.

The products were made between January and June 2021.

In total, 12 lots are being recalled. The recalled items are:

Coppertone Pure & Simple SPF 50 5-ounce aerosol sunscreen spray, lot numbers TN00CJ4 and TN00BR2

Coppertone Pure & Simple Kids SPF 50 5-ounce aerosol sunscreen spray, lot numbers TN00857, TN00CJV, TN00854 and TN00855

Coppertone Pure & Simple Baby SPF 50 5-ounce aerosol sunscreen spray, lot numbers TN009GH, TN0083K andTN0083J

Coppertone Sport Mineral SPF 50 5-ounce aerosol sunscreen spray, lot numbers TN008KU and TN008KV

Travel-size Coppertone Sport Spray SPF 50 1.6-ounce aerosol sunscreen spray, lot number TN00BU3

More information, including a link to request a refund, is available at SunscreenRecall2021.com.