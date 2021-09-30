Ulster County has been awarded $1 million in funding to assist local small businesses. County Executive Pat Ryan announced Wednesday that the money would be coming from the federal CARES Act, and granted by the state Office of Homes and Community Renewal.

Through these funds, businesses can be awarded a maximum of $35,000, which can then be used toward expenses, such as rent, payroll and equipment.

Those that qualify must have 25 or fewer employees and be either owned by a person of limited income or employ a majority of individuals who meet limited-income thresholds. Businesses that are minority, woman or veteran-owned will be given priority.

More details, including the full application, will be posted on the Ulster County website in the coming weeks. A pre-application is available for those to fill out online.