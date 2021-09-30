SANFORD, Fla. — According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, seven out of 10 workers earning the minimum wage or less in 2020 were employed in service occupations — mostly in food preparation and serving-related jobs.

With the beginning of the minimum wage now going up to $10 for hourly workers, and $6.98 an hour for tipped workers, the increases are being felt by more than just business owners.

Affordability and profitability are the things most affected by the minimum wage hike, and for customers going out to eat, prices will go up, and a business owners bottom line is now going to go down.

“For our Ultimate Omelette we only charge $9.99," Mel's Diner owner Scott Carroll said, pointing to his menu. "There is no way we are going to be able to keep that at $9.99”

Drinking his coffee and crunching numbers in a back booth of Mel’s Diner, Carroll knows why prices on his menu will be soon going up.

“You look at guys that were making $10, now they are making $13, $14, I mean that’s a 30-40% increase," he said.

It’s not just the new minimum wage pay increase of $10 an hour Carroll is now competing with to keep his costs down.

“McDonald’s right down the road," he said, pointing out his window. "On their sign says, hiring $13 an hour, no skills necessary.”

Before the pandemic, Scott would pay a dishwasher $10 an hour — now he pays $12 an hour.

A cook pre-pandemic made almost $13 an hour, now it’s $15.

A server’s minimum wage is also now up from $5.54 to nearly $7 dollars an hour.

Cost increases all across the board which will now have to be made up somewhere, and that somewhere is a customer's wallet due to price increases coming to the menu.

“It’s just simple economics, it’s inflation," Carroll said. "There is nowhere to hide it. In order for us to stay open, with having to pay these higher wages, we are going to have to charge more.”

He is now seeing the impact of the new wage scale, and soon, he admits his customers will as well.​

In addition to wages going up, Carroll also said food costs continue to be a real problem since the summer of last year. He said with the pay structure the way it was prior to today, he was already barely breaking even.