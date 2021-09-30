Amid a chaotic period on Capitol Hill filled with major disagreements between factions of the Democratic party over the key provisions of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, one lawmaker continues to exude confidence: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

A vote is set Thursday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which passed the Senate in August by a wide margin, 69-30. The bill would provide funding for roads, bridges, clean water, broadband and other public works projects.

The date for the vote was set as a compromise to assuage the wishes of moderate Democrats in the House, but progressives in the caucus continue to express opposition to the bill because the House has not yet considered a much larger $3.5 trillion budget measure, which would fund social safety net programs including paid family leave, free community college and universal pre-kindergarten and an expansion to Medicare to include dental and vision coverage.

With razor-thin margins in both the House and Senate, and the prospect of little-to-no Republican support for either measure giving them very little wiggle room, Democrats need every vote they can get to pass both parts of the president's agenda.

The showdown in Congress and continued negotiations between moderates and progressives has put the two key pieces of President Biden's domestic agenda in a "precarious" position, as White House press secretary Jen Psaki put it Wednesday.

But Speaker Pelosi expressed the opposite, saying of the negotiations that "this is the fun part."

"Let me just tell you about negotiating," Pelosi said to reporters at her press conference. "At the end, that’s when you really have to weigh in. You cannot tire. You cannot concede. This is the fun part.”

Pelosi met with members of her leadership team early Thursday ahead of what is sure to be a high-profile day on Capitol Hill, including an expected vote in both chambers on keeping the government funded through December, averting a shutdown.

The speaker seemed intent on moving ahead with the scheduled infrastructure vote, telling reporters, "We’re on a path to win the vote."

"I don't want to even consider any options other than that," she continued, adding: "We go in it to win it."

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., on the other hand, expressed pessimism when asked if he is confident the bipartisan infrastructure bill will pass if it hits the floor Thursday, simply replying: "Nope."

In recent days, the White House has held multiple meetings with key centrist Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va, and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., to try and hash out an agreement on the larger reconciliation bill as progressives and moderates continued to clash. Moderates have expressed concerns about the price tag of the reconciliation bill, while progressives, who wanted to go even further in terms of overall cost, pledged they would withhold their votes on the bipartisan bill if both are not passed in tandem.

Pelosi expressed confidence that negotiations are moving in the right direction: "I think we’re in a good place right now. we’re making progress. I can’t stay here too long because I have to deal step by step with things."

The California Democrat sought to assure people that there will most assuredly be a reconciliation bill in addition to the smaller bipartisan bill.

"Remove all doubt in anyone's mind that we won’t have a reconciliation," Pelosi said. "We will have a reconciliation bill. That’s for sure."

But, she added, Thursday is about "proceeding in a very positive way to bring up the bill, the BIF, to do so in a way that can win," saying that things are moving in the right direction: "So far so good for today."

Spectrum News' Austin Landis contributed to this report.