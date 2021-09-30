Nuvance Health will be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for visitors.
The new policy takes effect Tuesday, and includes Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Northern Dutchess Hospital.
Those facilities are accepting a physical or digital copy of the vaccine card, a picture of it, or documentation from the person's healthcare provider showing the dates of vaccination and provider name.
Only one support person is allowed to non-COVID patient per day.
Those with confirmed or suspected COVID cases will be allowed visitors only for extenuating circumstances.