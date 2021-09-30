September is Hunger Action Month, and while today may be the last day, the fight against hunger is one that lasts all year long. The Food Bank of Central New York distributes more than 46,000 meals each day across 11 counties in our area to help people in need.

Fans headed to the Syracuse Mets-Bisons game Thursday night are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item and drop it off in the parking lot before game. As the month of September winds down, we're reminded that every town, village, or community in our area include families that live in poverty.

Hunger Action Month was started by Feeding America, a national non-profit that includes more than 200 food banks. There's been an increased call for all of us to donate funds, food or our time to help contribute to food banks in our area, as statistics show in 2020 more than 38 million people faced hunger in the U.S., and that includes 12 million children.

Locally, soup kitchens and food pantries work with the food bank every day to ensure families get what they need.

"What I hope people realize, is that most, if not all, of the organizations in their community that are providing emergency food to people in need that's in partnership with us and those entities do a tremendous amount of work and we do everything possible to support them," said Food Bank of CNY Chief Operations Officer Brian McManus.

The Food Bank of Central New York supplies more than 20 million pounds of food, the equivalent of 17 million meals each year to an 11-county radius.

If you'd like to make a donation at the food drive hosted by the Syracuse Mets tonight, volunteers will be in the stadium parking lot before the game from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The first 150 people to donate food items will receive an Amazin’ Mets Foundation tote bag.

If you'd like more information about the food bank or Hunger Action Month, visit FoodBankCNY.org.