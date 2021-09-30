Only spectators living in mainland China will be allowed to purchase tickets and attend in-person events at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced Wednesday.

Tickets will be sold “exclusively” to fans both living in China and “who meet the requirements of the COVID-19 countermeasures,” the IOC said in part. The specifics of the requirements are still under discussion and will be revealed in the coming months.

“This will facilitate the growth of winter sports in China by giving those spectators a first-hand Olympic and Paralympic experience of elite winter sports, as well as bringing a favourable atmosphere to the venues,” the IOC said of the decision to allow fans from mainland China. “However, all parties feel for the athletes and the spectators from around the world, knowing that the restriction on spectators from outside mainland China had to be put in place in order to ensure the safe holding of the Games this winter.”

The restricted access is one of several new rules put forward by the IOC, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the hosts of the Winter Olympics in hopes of mitigating the spread of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The rules are “based on wide-ranging consultations with international experts and the Chinese authorities, as well as the experience of Olympic and Paralympic stakeholders,” the groups wrote in Wednesday’s announcement.

In addition to the restricted fan access, the IOC is implementing a “Games-time closed-loop management” system, meaning all athletes, coaches, workers and journalists must remain in a highly-controlled, bubble-like environment for the duration of the event.

Any athlete or other participant who arrives unvaccinated to the games will be required to spend 21 days in quarantine before entering the closed-loop system. The IOC will accept proof of any COVID-19 vaccine approved by the World Health Organization or similar international agencies.

All participants will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing, regardless of their vaccination status.

The 2022 Winter Olympics are set to take place from Feb. 4 - Feb. 20, and the Paralympic Winter Games will be held from March 4 - March 13.