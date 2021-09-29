HILLIARD, Ohio — Muhannad Jalaq said opening his first storefront, Zaytoon Mediterranean Grill, in Hilliard is a dream come true.

Little did he know, one year later, another opportunity would come calling when operators of Budd Dairy Food Hall asked the veteran chef to join its hatch kitchen in downtown Columbus.

“It's a great experience. You're testing yourself. You're testing with the environment with the new clients. Kind of a good example of expansion you know if you have in mind to do multiple locations,” said Jalaq.

Jalaq immigrated to Columbus from his native Palestine 25 years ago at age 19, to work at his uncle's restaurant in North Market.

“He taught me great things, so I was so excited about it and I liked it a lot. Since then I chose it and I'm so good at it so here I am,” said Jalaq.

And while Jalaq knows this experience at Budd Dairy Food Hall's pop-up kitchen will only last a few more weeks, he's going to make the best of it.

He has this advice for budding entrepreneurs.

“Don't give it up you know. Just keep trying and you will do it. You will be successful for it if you insist to stand out you know. Just be patient and you will get it,” said Jalaq.

