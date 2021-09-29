Unmanned aircraft systems are currently being tested at the 50-mile drone corridor between Syrause and Rome, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

She says the company "MITRE Engenuity Open Generation 5G Consortium" is launching the nation's first 5G unmanned aircraft systems. New York State has invested nearly $70 million since 2016 to make this a destination to improve drone technology.

The research and testing done at the site hopes to allow drones to deliver resources safely and efficiently, whether it be a package at your doorstep or first aid and supplies during natural disasters.

Leaders in the industry think the technology could eventually be used for transportation.