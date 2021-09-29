The head of the state’s marijuana office told a new medical marijuana working group Tuesday that he wants to start with a clean slate as he works with caregivers, patients and others to create updated regulations.

In January, the state Office of Marijuana Policy launched an effort to make new rules for the industry following a 2018 law change that made it easier for dispensaries to serve more patients. As a result, an estimated 350-400 storefront businesses have opened in cities and towns across the state.

But the rulemaking process earlier this year met fierce resistance from the medical marijuana industry, which argued that the rules would drive smaller growers and caregivers out of business. The rules included enhanced security systems, better product testing and a tracking system that required consistent recordkeeping.

“We really missed the mark on that process,” said Erik Gundersen, director of the office. “It really seemed like an us versus them scenario.”

Moving forward, Gundersen said he wants to make sure any new rules will “benefit Maine businesses and Maine patients.”

In its efforts earlier this year, the state Office of Marijuana Policy wanted to put rules in place similar to those that apply to the recreational marijuana industry that Maine voters approved in 2016. The recreational market opened last October and has seen exponential growth, further putting pressure on medical cannabis caregivers.

In other states where recreational sales have been allowed, medical caregivers saw significant declines in patients, according to a 2019 analysis by the Associated Press.

In Maine, the Medical Marijuana Workgroup met for the first time Tuesday following a legislative session in which lawmakers passed emergency legislation to require the office to work with stakeholders on ideas for possible regulations or new state laws.

The workgroup includes 17 stakeholders such as caregivers, dispensary owners and patients. Unlike the permanent Marijuana Advisory Commission, the workgroup will eventually be disbanded once it completes its work.

To kick off the conversation, panelists talked about the importance of ensuring that medical marijuana continues to be accessible to patients. Catherine Lewis of Homegrown of Hallowell LLC said maintaining privacy is key.

“We don’t want to see anything that will push patients to the black market or will push caregivers there to supply them,” she said.

Another issue is the requirement that cities and towns must opt-in to allow dispensaries, rather than opt-out, said Heather Sullivan of Curaleaf.

“Municipalities continue to be extremely confused about what they are allowed to do,” she said.

The Office of Marijuana Policy juggles the regulation of two distinct, yet related industries – the recreational market that sells to adults buying products for fun and the medical market in which people are seeking relief from illness.

In August alone, recreational marijuana sales topped $10 million, representing 133,969 transactions, according to the state.

Similar sales data for the medical industry is not available but the state lists the number of caregivers at 3,046. That’s the highest number since 2016, when 3,257 caregivers registered with the state.

Work group member Michelle Caminos, whose 9-year-old son is prescribed marijuana because of a brain tumor, said Maine has the “best medical (marijuana) program in the entire country.” She wants to ensure that marijuana continues to be affordable for patients who need it.

“We are especially concerned about cost and accessibility,” she said. “I am concerned about preventing overregulation of caregivers.”