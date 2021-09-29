Former U.S. Olympic swimmer Klete Keller pleaded guilty to one charge related to his participation in the violent insurrection on Capitol Hill in January of this year.

The court will first conduct an independent evaluation before sentencing, after which both the Department of Justice and Keller’s defense attorney can put in their own requests and recommendations.

Keller, a five-time Olympic swimming medalist, was originally charged in January on three charges after a video emerged that appeared to show him among those storming the Capitol in January. Screenshots from the video were included in a court document charging him with knowingly entering a restricted building to impede an official government function, disorderly conduct, and obstructing law officers.

In February, a grand jury tacked on additional charges for a total of seven against Klete, including civil disorder, obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct in a restricted building.

During Wednesday’s in-person hearing at a Washington courthouse, prosecutors detailed Keller’s nearly hour-long stint in the Capitol on Jan. 6, when the athlete was repeatedly heard yelling “F*** Nancy Pelosi” and “F*** Chuck Schumer” while wearing his official Team USA Olympic jacket, per the Washington Post.

Keller’s attorney subsequently said Keller is “embarrassed” for his actions, adding his client “wants to make amends to the court and the country.”

The DOJ has not set a sentencing hearing for Keller.

The 39-year-old Keller competed in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics. He captured two golds and a silver as a member of the 4x200-meter freestyle relay, as well as a pair of individual bronzes in the 400 free.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.