To help address the shortages among the health care workforce, a series of job fairs are being held across the state. Today's job fair is focused on facilities in the Capital Region.

Iroquois Healthcare Association is a regional healthcare trade organization that represents nearly 60 hospitals and health systems. They're looking to connect job seekers with facilities facing shortages.

More than 10 organizations including Albany Medical, Ellis, Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital are participating in the event. The virtual fair runs from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

You can find more information by visiting this website.