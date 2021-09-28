In their first time testifying since the U.S. military’s exit from Afghanistan, the Pentagon’s top leaders spoke before senators on Tuesday about the American withdrawal from the country and their plans to counter terrorism in the region moving forward.

They began to face questions from the Senate Armed Services Committee about the chaos surrounding the last days in Afghanistan and the defense department’s preparation for the Afghan government’s collapse.

“The American people deserve answers. How did this avoidable disaster happen?” said the ranking Republican on the committee, Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma.

In their opening statements, both Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley defended the U.S. military’s preparedness for various exit scenarios but maintained that the 11-day collapse of the Afghan government was a surprise.

“We helped build a state, but we could not forge a nation,” Secretary Austin said. “The fact that the Afghan army we and our partners trained simply melted away – in many cases without firing a shot – took us all by surprise. It would be dishonest to claim otherwise.”

But the notion of complete surprise was contradicted by the third military leader at the table, CENTCOM Commander General Frank McKenzie, who oversaw the mission in Afghanistan as it ended.

General McKenzie said that he believed keeping a small number of troops in Afghanistan would prevent collapse.

“I recommended that we maintain 2,500 troops in Afghanistan,” he told senators. “I also have a view that the withdrawal of those forces would lead inevitably to the collapse of the Afghan military forces and eventually the Afghan government.”

McKenzie later added that he thought the collapse would happen in months, not days.

But his admission casts doubt on President Biden’s own statements about the advice he got from his military leaders, telling ABC News in mid-August that “no one” recommended keeping 2,500 troops in the country.

“No one said that to me that I can recall,” he said in the interview.

McKenzie did not say whether he specifically delivered that message to the president himself, since those conversations are confidential.

Secretary Austin on Tuesday painted the mass evacuation of more than 124,000 people as heroic and historic, while admitting missteps that led to the loss of 13 service members and dozens of Afghan civilian lives.

“It was the largest airlift conducted in U.S. history. And it was executed in 17 days. Was it perfect? Of course not,” the defense secretary said, noting that Americans and thousands of Afghan allies were left behind.

General Milley echoed the secretary’s admission that things didn't go as planned, despite preparation for the drawdown that happened over time, including evacuation exercises.

“It is obvious the war in Afghanistan did not end on the terms we wanted, with the Taliban now in power in Kabul,” Milley said, calling the group a worrisome terrorist organization.

“There are many lessons to be learned specific to the military,” he added. “However, one lesson must never be forgotten.”

“Every soldier, sailor, airman, Marine who served there in Afghanistan for 20 consecutive years protected our country from attack by terrorists. And for that, they should be forever proud, and we should be forever grateful.”