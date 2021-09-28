DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Special Events Taskforce, which was formed in after the last Daytona Beach Truck Meet in June, will meet Wednesday night to discuss managing unsanctioned events.

Mayors, law enforcement officials, city managers and other local leaders are expected to attend.

Local business owners that are upsset with how that event unfolded also plan on sharing their thoughts at the meeting.

Danny Yanesh, of Bike Brothers T-shirts, said he feels like the truckers tore up the beach and kept customers out of his store.

“The fact that every other event that we have they tend to come in spend money, go to the restaurants," he said. "It seems like the truckers brought everything with them — they brought their own beer, they brought their own sandwiches, they really didn’t bring anything to help the economy, and that's why we have events, is to help our economy and to help people enjoy coming to Florida."

He is confident the Taskforce will come up with some type of solution.

“I’m definitely going to go to the meeting, I like going, I like getting involved with the city and letting them know how we feel and so that is going to be very important to me," said Yanesh. "I just don’t think they respected our city and our beach, which we can’t have that.”

The public is welcome to attend the meeting, which will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Ocean Center, located at 101 N. Atlantic Ave., in Daytona Beach.