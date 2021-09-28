BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Craft beer lovers in Buffalo can finally rejoice as Southern Tier Brewing’s brand new location is openings its doors Tuesday at the LeCom Harbor Center.

The taproom will be complete with the signature Pumking beer, one of dozens of brews available.

Several new interior renovations have been made since taking over the former 716 Food and Sports facility to make it a lot more spacious.

There are two bars all tapped and ready to go. There’s also a retail space and televisions everywhere, just in time for the young Bills seasons and upcoming NHL games.

While all the beer is still brewed in Lakewood, there are a handful of beers that will be brewed there exclusively for the Buffalo tap house, including NYS Lager, Hazy Double IPA, Pineapple Sour Ale, Gose and Mango Milkshake IPA.

Doors open for customers at 3 p.m.