ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association stated that 950,000 of the state's jobs that were lost during COVID have been recovered.

The association also stated, though, that many businesses continue to struggle with supply chain and staffing shortages.

Maxine and Kirt Earhart, co-owners of Maxine's On Shine located on Shine Avenue in Orlando, can fill in the gaps with a little bit of optimism.

On the first day of a restaurant's business week, chefs like Richard Paul-Denis know there is a lot of prep work to be done.

Likewise, Kirt Earhart comes to Maxine's On Shine hours early, going through job applications, because he knows he could use some more help.

"We really could, yeah yeah. So we're actively pursuing adding a few more members to the family here," said Kirt Earhart.

He knows he is not alone.

In fact, officials with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association told Spectrum News 13 many restaurants in Central Florida are having to reduce their hours or limit what days of the week they need to be open because of low staffing levels.

So, while he stays busy with this, his partner in business (and partner in life) Maxine Earhart is at home handling the restaurant's social media.

Basically, the restaurant's namesake is making sure the business upholds the name it made for itself.

Maxine Earhart says her little family makes up a pretty powerful business team.

But even then, it is still pretty easy to get in over their heads, she says especially now, in the middle of a pandemic.

"So there's always a list of things to do, and the more we do, the harder we work, I think it helps us to be more successful because we're not giving up," said Maxine Earhart.

The Earharts are no stranger to adversity.

They bought their restaurant knowing it was right in the middle of a neighborhood, and they would have to fight an uphill battle because of that.

But they overcame the odds once, and so when the pandemic set in, they were determined to do it again.

So far, they have kept their doors open.