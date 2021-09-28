The top U.S. military officer defended calls he made to his Chinese counterpart at the end of the Trump presidency, telling Congress that he knew former President Donald Trump had no intentions to attack China, and it was his job to reassure China of that fact.

What You Need To Know Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, defended calls he made to his Chinese counterpart at the end of the Trump presidency before a Congressional panel Tuesday





"My task at that time was to de-escalate," Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday. "My message again was consistent: stay calm, stieady, and deescalate. We are not going to attack you."

Milley defended the calls, saying he was responding to “concerning intelligence” that China was worried about a U.S. attack.

"My loyalty is absolute," Milley said. "With respect to the Chinese calls, I routinely communicated with my counterpart General Li [Zuocheng of the People's Liberation Army] with the knowledge and coordination of civilian oversight."

Details of the calls first emerged in excerpts from the recently released book “Peril” by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. Milley has been at the center of a firestorm amid reports he made two calls to Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army to assure him that the United States was not going to suddenly go to war with or attack China.

Some lawmakers in the U.S. have said Milley overstepped his authority, and they have called for President Joe Biden to fire him. Trump himself blasted Milley as treasonous, called him “a complete nutjob” and said Milley “never told me about calls being made to China.”

The calls came during Trump’s turbulent last months in office as he challenged the results of the 2020 election, making baseless accusations of widespread voter fraud. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, a statement backed up by multiple courts and officials, including Trump's own attorney general.

The second call, on Jan. 8, came two days after a violent mob of Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol in an effort to prevent Congress from certifying Biden’s White House victory.

Milley said the October call was made at the direction of then defense chief Mark Esper, and the second was done at the request of the Chinese and coordinated with then-Secretary Chris Miller’s office.

Milley also addressed a call he received from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Milley said Pelosi “called me to inquire about the President’s ability to launch nuclear weapons."

"I sought to assure her that nuclear launch is governed by a very specific and deliberate process," Milley continued.

Milley said he assured Pelosi that while the president is the sole nuclear launch authority, "he doesn’t launch them alone," adding that as chairman of the Joint Chiefs, he is part of the launch decision process.

“There are processes, protocols, and procedures in place and I repeatedly assured her there is no chance of an illegal, unauthorized, or accidental launch,” he said.

Milley said that after the call was over, he had a short meeting with staff to go over the process. He also said he informed Miller of the call at the time.

“At no time was I attempting to change or influence the process, usurp authority, or insert myself in the chain of command, but I am expected, I am required, to give my advice and ensure that the President is fully informed,” said Milley.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.