In a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren called Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell "a dangerous man" and pledged that she would oppose his re-nomination, claiming that he made the United States' banking system less safe.

"Your record gives me grave concerns," the former presidential candidate said of Powell. "Over and over, you have acted to make our banking system less safe, and that makes you a dangerous man to head up the Fed, and it’s why I will oppose your renomination."

Warren said that Powell has acted to weaken financial regulations that were enacted after the 2008 financial crisis.

“So far you’ve been lucky. But the 2008 crash shows what happens when the luck runs out,” Warren said. “The seeds of the 2008 crash were planted years in advance by major regulators like the Federal Reserve that refused to rein in big banks. I came to Washington after the 2008 crash to make sure nothing like that would ever happen again.”

Powell did not respond to Warren's comment about his nomination. Powell’s current term ends in February. Some progressive activists have pushed the Biden administration to replace Powell, because of his record on financial deregulation and what they see as his insufficient commitment to issues like climate change in the Fed’s regulatory policies.

Powell came under fire Tuesday from some Republicans on the committee over high and growing costs for gasoline, food and other goods and services. Annual inflation, according to the Fed’s preferred gauge, reached 4.2% in July, the highest in three decades.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Penn., noted that inflation is broadening beyond categories that were upended by the pandemic, such as used cars, and asserted that it has not been just a temporary spike as Powell and some other Fed officials have suggested.

“We need to acknowledge that this is not playing out the way the Fed has hoped,” Toomey said.

Powell agreed that inflation pressures have intensified as supply chain disruptions have persisted and in some cases worsened. But he argued that high inflation is still being driven mainly by a limited number of factors that were worsened by the pandemic, such as hotel rooms, rental cars, and airplane tickets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.