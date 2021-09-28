In case anyone missed it, smoking marijuana has become legal in New York, but that’s only a fraction of the battle.

“Since March, we've been kind of sitting down and talking about some ideas, and we wanted to do something new. And, you know, we ended up talking about this here,” said Byron Cage, pointing to clothes, vibrant style, supporting the legalization of cannabis.

That's what Byron Cage is working on with his business and brand The Higher Calling. It's a means of supporting the dream of a sales and consumption lounge in the coming years.

Before the hats and tees, there was a deeper drive.

“It's much more about just having a lounge, owning a club or making a bunch of money, because that all remains to be seen, but we want to bring awareness,” said Cage. “We want to bring information about what the legislation is going to mean for women, minorities, disabled veterans, how we can benefit, as we've been, you know, ostracized, stigmatized in the past for use, and just, just around the substance itself.”

The brand is so intent on destigmatizing it, they have plans to rally around it at Syracuse's inner harbor in early October.

“And what we're going to have out here is we're going to have vendors, we're going to have information on the inside, we're working with the growers and processors association in New York. So some of our good buddies are going to be here, businesses from all over the state,” Cage said.

Quickly building a professional network ahead of the New York state weed market. This is a company on a mission.

“We're happy to be doing what we're doing. We know it's not, it might not be popular right now, but it's coming,” Cage added. “And when it does, we will be that tear, will be, you know, the bar.”

The other half of The Higher Calling is real estate agent and entrepreneur Mike Golden.

“It's been a whirlwind. It picked up really fast. For one, it's fantastic,” he said. “I mean, I've always been a fan of entrepreneurship, especially being a minority as well. I think it's something that we should always have our focus on, and always try to support other Black-owned businesses, as well.”

A company like The Higher Calling is about more than the threads, but destroying stereotypes.

“You see a Black guy smoking weed, he's like a thug or whatever the case may be,” Golden said. “Though he might just be a professional or real estate agent, or own a business just like, just like you.”

The duo is in it for the long haul.

“I think we have a long fight ahead with destigmatizing,” Golden said. “I mean it's what it says, what DARE programs in the 80s, they kind of running or demonizing, you know, marijuana in some degree, so to be at the forefront of that is, as a person, I'm all for it.”