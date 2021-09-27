Pfizer has begun a late-stage trial of its potential COVID-19 treatment as a preventive medicine aimed at warding off the virus if a close contact gets it.

The drugmaker announced Monday that it will study the pill it is developing – known as PF-07321332 – in combination with a low dose of the HIV drug ritonavir to prevent COVID-19 infection.

“If successful, we believe this therapy could help stop the virus early – before it has had a chance to replicate extensively potentially preventing symptomatic disease in those who have been exposed and inhibiting the onset of infection in others,” Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Mikael Dolsten said in a statement.

Pfizer plans to enroll 2,660 people – who are at least 18 years old and live in the same household with someone with a confirmed symptomatic COVID-19 infection – in the late-stage study. Those participating will get either the treatment combination or a fake drug orally twice a day for five to 10 days.

Researchers expect that the use of ritonavir will help slow the breakdown of the potential treatment so it remains active longer to help fight the virus.

"Given the continued emergence and evolution of SARS-CoV-2 variants and their immense impact, we continue to work diligently to develop and study new ways that our investigational oral antiviral candidate could potentially lower the impact of COVID-19, not only on patients’ lives, but also the lives of their families and household members," Dr. Dolsten added.

Pfizer is also studying its potential treatment in people who are already infected with the virus. It’s designed to be prescribed at the first sign of infection without requiring patients to be hospitalized. The drugmaker expects to see results from those studies by the end of the year.

The pill aims to block a key enzyme that the virus needs to replicate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.