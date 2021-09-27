A congresswoman from Maine has pushed for National Blueberry Month to include wild blueberries, which are a major crop in the state.

National Blueberry Month is in July. Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree pushed the House Agriculture Committee to support a resolution recognizing the month. She said she also called for an amendment to highlight the contributions of the wild blueberry industry.

The agriculture committee unanimously adopted both moves. Pingree said Maine's hundreds of wild blueberry growers contribute about a quarter of a billion dollars to the state's economy.

Maine is the only commercial scale producer of wild blueberries in the U.S. The blueberries are smaller than cultivated blueberries and are used extensively in frozen and processed products.

Pingree told the agriculture committee that the wild berry “needs to be alongside of all the cultivated blueberries that we’re recognizing today.”