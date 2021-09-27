YBOR CITY, Fla. — Ybor City is famous for its cigars and one local business man tapped into his family’s experience in the local industry to launch a successful career of his own.

What You Need To Know Michael Cincunegui is the owner of Long Ash Cigars on 7th Avenue in Ybor City



For a short period, his great-grandfather also owned a cigar shop on the same street many years ago



Cincunegui opened his shop in 2012

“I walked these same streets with my grandfather when I was a kid,” said Michael Cincunegui, the owner of Long Ash Cigars, a cigar lounge in Ybor City. “He worked for the Cuban Club so we were always down here in the Ybor City area.”

Which is why Cincunegui chose 7th Avenue for the lounge’s location. When you walk through the door, the first thing you will see are cigars being hand rolled. Cincunegi calls it a nod to his family’s cigar making heritage.

“The way that we do it here, we use the same tools by hand just like they did when Ybor first came up and became relevant,” said Cincunegui, whose great great grandfather came from Cuba, settling first in Key West and then in Tampa to work in the cigar factories. Years later, Cincunegi’s great grandfather even opened his own cigar shop, also on 7th Avenue, though the business was unfortunately short lived.

“He was around for 7-8 years and then cigarettes started becoming very popular and it kind of decimated the cigar industry for a while,” Cincunegui said.

Now, all these years later, Cincunegui picked up the torch, opening Long Ash Cigars in 2012. For more information, visit the lounge's website.