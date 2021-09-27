PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Seven-year-old Isaiah Jack and his mother April have lived in a couple different apartments over the years, but today the family of two is moving in to a brand new home in Habitat for Humanity's Tellor Development.

The home site is Pinellas & West Pasco Habitat’s largest housing project to date.

What You Need To Know Habitat For Humanity's Pinellas Park community Tellor Estates has completed Phase 1



30 homes done, will grow to 75 homes



Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas & West Pasco

Isaiah walked into his new home for the first time last week and was amazed at how much room he has in his new home.

And he already has plans for how he'd organize the room.

"In the morning I'm going to get up. I'm going to look out the window. I can probably open the window and smell the beauties of Mother Nature," Isaiah said.

There's more room outside too.

Habitat for Humanity's Tellor Development in Pinellas Park has more than 30 homes, and by 2023 it will have 75 homes.

It's a new adventure for Isaiah and his Mom, who is excited to get a new start here.

"I've met most of my neighbors already and they are awesome," April Jack said. "A lot of them are like me, single Mom's. We can talk and relate and help each other with our kids. It's going to be exciting to watch my son make new friends."

For more information on the Tellor Development, visit https://habitatpwp.org/construction-update-tellor-estates/