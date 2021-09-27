With looming deadlines on two key pieces of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda — the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion budget bill known as the Build Back Better Act — and averting a government shutdown, Congress is set to have “an eventful week,” as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Sunday.

Or, as Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell put it: “It is going to be the week from hell.”

Congressional leaders and the White House worked through the weekend to try and bridge the ideological divide between Democrats over Biden’s domestic agenda, with the president himself personally speaking to lawmakers to determine a path forward, an administration official told The Associated Press.

Progressives have stood firm against the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which would provide funding for roads, bridges, broadband and other public works spending, pledging to block the measure — which passed the Senate over the summer in widely bipartisan fashion — if it is not considered alongside the larger bill.

But moderates have balked at the price tag of the larger bill — which would expand the social safety net and provide funding for programs such as universal pre-Kindergarten, free community college and paid family leave — as well as some of the tax increases on corporations and the wealthy to pay for it.

Republicans are lockstep opposed to Biden’s proposal, which would be paid for by increasing the corporate tax rate, from 21% to 26.5% on businesses earning more than $5 million a year, and raising the top rate on individuals from 37% to 39.6% for those earning more than $400,000 a year, or $450,000 for couples.

The bill does not need the support of any Republicans, but will require the support of all 50 Senate Democrats — with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking any ties in the evenly divided chamber — in order to pass.

With only a few Democratic votes to spare in the House, and none in the Senate, Congressional leaders have their work cut out for them to unite the caucus, including getting crucial Senate centrists like Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia’s Joe Manchin on board.

Biden, Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., are currently negotiating with lawmakers on how to scale back the plan — and Pelosi announced Sunday evening that a vote on the $1 trillion bill will be moved from Monday to Thursday, giving lawmakers some additional breathing room to negotiate.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., a key leader of the House moderates, said earlier Sunday he wouldn’t be bothered by a slight delay, adding that he is optimistic both pieces of legislation could be resolved this week.

All this is happening ahead of another crucial deadline — a possible government shutdown Thursday and the threat of the country defaulting on its debts.

But Pelosi, the veteran negotiator, expressed the utmost confidence the bills will pass and they will avert a government shutdown.

“Let me just say we're going to pass the bill this week,” Pelosi told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.

The House passed a bill last week that would suspend the debt limit, averting default, and fund the government through December, as well as provide $28.6 billion in emergency funding for those impacted by recent natural disasters and $6.3 billion to support Afghan refugees.

But Republicans are steadfast in their opposition to any bill that would raise the debt limit, telling Democrats to go it alone.

"If they want to tax, borrow, and spend historic sums of money without our input, they'll have to raise the debt limit without our help," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last week. "This is the reality. I've been saying this very clearly since July.”

“We’ll keep government open,” Pelosi pledged last week, criticizing Republicans for voting against disaster relief and accusing them of obstruction. “We’ll have the votes to do that and then we’ll go to the Senate again.”

While progressives say they have already compromised enough on Biden’s big bill, having come down from a bill they originally envisioned at $6 trillion, some are also acknowledging the more potential changes.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., who heads the Congressional Progressive Caucus, didn’t rule out additional cuts to the $3.5 trillion proposal to reach agreement.

“If somebody wants to take something out, we need to hear what that is,” she said.

The House Budget Committee on Saturday advanced a first version of the $3.5 trillion, 10-year bill, though one Democrat voted “no,” illustrating the challenges party leaders face.

Pelosi suggested that House-Senate agreement could be reached this week, depending on rulings from the Senate parliamentarian on what provisions could be included.

The overall bill embodies the crux of Biden’s top domestic goals, with billions for rebuilding infrastructure, tackling climate change and expanding or introducing a range of services, from free prekindergarten and to child tax breaks to dental, vision and hearing aid care for older Americans.

While Democrats are largely in agreement on Biden’s vision — many ran their campaigns on the longstanding party priorities — stubborn disputes remain. Among them are splits over which initiatives should be reshaped, including how to push toward cleaner energy or to lower prescription drug costs.

Republicans say the proposal isn’t needed and can’t be afforded given accumulated federal debt exceeding $28 trillion. They also argue that it reflects Democrats’ drive to insert government into people’s lives.

