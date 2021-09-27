MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks brought in an estimated $57.6 million in economic impact for the city throughout the playoffs and NBA Finals earlier this year.

VISIT Milwaukee on Monday released updated estimates of the economic impact that the Bucks’ historic championship run brought to the city. The total economic impact of the three rounds of playoff games and NBA Finals is estimated to have brought $57.6 million in direct and indirect spending to the community.

“We’re incredibly grateful that the Milwaukee Bucks’ fantastic run brought a vital boost to our economy,” VISIT Milwaukee President and CEO Peggy Williams-Smith said in a statement. “These dollars pumped much-needed life into many of the businesses that struggled the most during the pandemic, and they helped support thousands of jobs. I’m now hoping our beloved Milwaukee Brewers’ and their forthcoming post-season can do the same.”

Per VISIT Milwaukee:

First Round (May 22-29 vs. the Miami Heat): $2.7 million in total economic impact $1,491,687 in direct, $1,225,642 in indirect and induced



Second Round (June 5-19 vs. the New Jersey Nets): $12.8 million in total economic impact $7,030,063 in direct, $5,816,500 in indirect and induced

Third Round (June 23-July 3, vs. the Atlanta Hawks): $14.1 million in total economic impact $7,757,764 in direct, $6,395,664 in indirect and induced

NBA Finals (July 6-July 20 vs. the Phoenix Suns): $28 million in total economic impact (NBA Finals Game 6 alone: $5.8 in total economic impact, with an 82% occupancy rate downtown and a $240 average daily rate) $15,546,762 in direct, $12,656,750 in direct and induced



Spending on food and beverage, transportation, retail, lodging, venue rental, recreation and business services companies all make up for the estimated figures in economic impact.

The entire championship run generated $1.107 million in total local taxes.

The total estimated direct impact by spending type includes:

Lodging: $8,424,845

Transportation: $4,258,004

Food and beverage: $5,219,209

Retail: $5,819,003

Recreation: $6,586,263

Space rental: $38,521

Business services: $1,210,430

Between July 18-24, 2021, “Milwaukee” was a more popular search term on Google than it’s been in five years, according to Google Trends. According to media reporting service Meltwater, the playoffs and Finals generated over 331 billion earned media impressions about the Milwaukee Bucks.

Additionally, according to passenger data from the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, enplanements and deplanements rose in June and July, with total deplanements increasing 12% in July over June. Compared to June and July 2020, total deplanements for those months increased 206% and 166%, respectively.

“The world now knows that Milwaukee is a city of champions and that excitement clearly resonated with thousands of local fans and visitors,” Williams-Smith said. “Whether through special promotions, signage, watch parties, and more, I’m so proud of the way our community showed up to welcome all those who came to experience a game in the Deer District.”