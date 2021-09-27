MATTHEWS, N.C. — A North Carolina veteran is using her skills to teach and provide business opportunities to young people.

What You Need To Know

Stephanie Younger owns Qwik Pack & Ship in Matthews

She provides minority students hands-on work experience

She started her business during the pandemic to honor her late daughter

Stephanie Younger is giving minority students hands-on work experience at her veteran-owned and operated company Qwik Pack & Ship in Matthews. Younger is a U.S. Army Retired Veteran from Spartanburg, South Carolina.

“I did 20 years 9 months in the U.S. Army," Younger said.

She opened Qwik Pack & Ship before the pandemic to not only help other veterans but also honor her daughter.

“My daughter actually passed away at 17," Younger said. “Since then, I always felt I had a need to continue her legacy by continuing to live and help other people.”

Her goal is to create more entrepreneurs in the process.

“I want to help other young people who have a dream of starting their own business," Younger said. "Give them an opportunity to see how business is, and hopefully, one day turn it over to a student.”

Qwik Pack & Ship recognizes the service and sacrifice of service members. The store offers discounts to veterans year-round.