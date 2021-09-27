President Joe Biden will receive a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, the White House announced.

The president will receive the booster shot at the White House and will also deliver remarks, the release from the White House reads. He received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in January.

The White House announces President Biden will receive a #COVID19 booster shot and deliver remarks at 1pm ET today. — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) September 27, 2021

"I'll be getting my booster shot," Biden said last week, urging Americans to roll up their sleeves as well. "I'm not sure exactly when I'm going to do it, as soon as I can get it done."

