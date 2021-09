The village of Waterford celebrated the opening of its new $5.7 million fire station this weekend.

Prior to the opening of this station, the trucks had been kept at three smaller stations. The effort to build a centralization was spurred by Hurricane Irene.

During Hurricane Irene, more than 90 Waterford homes experienced severe flooding from the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers.

Much of the village’s existing emergency response infrastructure was compromised and its rescue capabilities were hindered.