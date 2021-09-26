The state's vaccine mandate for health care workers go into effect tomorrow. Those who do not have at least one dose of the vaccine could be at risk of losing their jobs.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has released a plan to address staffing shortages in the wake of that mandate.

That includes declaring a state of emergency if necessary along with deploying medically trained members of the national guard. The governor also plans on asking for federal assistance.

Right now, this plan has not been put into place, but Hochul says she is monitoring the situation closely. This mandate was actually put in place by her predecessor Andrew Cuomo.