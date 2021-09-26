THE BRONX — City officials and advocates rallied Sunday in support of street vendors after a video went viral showing city sanitation workers throwing away boxes upon boxes of fresh produce in the Bronx Saturday.

Representatives from the Street Vendor Project posted the video on social media.

The group said the vendor has been there for many years, but does not have a permit — although the group said they were attempting to obtain one.

City officials told NY1 that the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection and the NYPD were inspecting the cart in question on Thursday and found that the vendor was not licensed. They say the vendor then abandoned the cart and the items were then thrown away by sanitation workers.

The Street Vendor Project claims the vendor asked if the food could be given away for free instead, but said they were told no.

"We are here outraged that, in a borough like the Bronx with high levels of food insecurity, that any agency would use bureaucratic red tape and throw produce in the garbage,” said Vanessa Gibson, a candidate for Bronx borough president.

A spokesperson with the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection said the enforcement was not in line with the city’s policies, and added that they want to ensure this type of wastefulness does not happen again.