RACINE, Wis. — Leaders in Racine County are working together to help youth in the community.

Alfonso Gardner, Racine County’s community engagement specialist, had an idea of a county summer job program for students.

"I do know if you teach a child how to work they will become a better person and a productive citizen," said Gardner.

Gardner took that idea to Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and he believed in Gardner giving the green light for the program that got underway this past summer.

The program was possible because of a community effort that involved local businesses, nonprofits and Racine County. Now that the program has wrapped up for the summer, Gardner is now working on the program for next summer.

"I am going to be gone here one day, God is going to call me home," he said. "I want to leave something here to say hey lets help our youth."

In all, the program gave around 30 youth jobs this summer and worked with more than 15 companies and nonprofits.

"Next year, we are going to ramp things up and try to get 200 youth jobs," Gardner said.

According to the county, Racine County’s Youth Summer Jobs initiative, improved outcomes for youths of color, ages 14-17.

The seven work sites invovled in this program in 2021 included: Piggly Wiggly, River Bend Nature Center, Ives Grove Golf Course, Pritchard Park, Downtown Racine Corporation, the Main Project & Cafe and the facilities management division with the county.