As the pandemic continues, and COVID-19 cases continue to rise, local school districts are facing challenges on every front.

Superintendent of Albany City Schools Kaweeda Adams says it has been a struggle to ensure kids in quarantine get their assignments completed.

She also says the district, like many others across the state, is facing a bus driver shortage. Although times are tough, Adams gave credit to the First Student bus company for helping them cover their bases.

"Hiring has been one of the things we have been concerned about, we all know about the bus shortages with the drivers, and while we have experienced some of that, I applaud First Student in their ability to try and stay ahead of the game with regards to substitute drivers and bringing in drivers to cover our routes," said Adams.

Adams says the district is hiring to fill the gaps in other departments, too. Job postings for open positions for teachers, custodial workers, food service helpers and coaches are available at visitalbanyschools.org.