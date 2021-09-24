NEW YORK — NY1 has learned that eight members of Congress are calling on President Biden to intervene at Rikers Island — and for the Justice Department to launch a civil rights probe into the troubled jails complex.

In a letter obtained by NY1, the Congress members write: “We believe the Administration should coordinate with New York State and City officials to stabilize the current crisis prior to the facility’s permanent closure.”

Eight NY congressional leaders are calling on President Biden to intervene at Rikers Island -- and for the Justice Department to launch a civil rights probe into the "deplorable conditions" at the jails complex.



It goes on to say, "We cannot continue to allow Rikers Island to deteriorate to the point that it is no longer a safe place for those in custody or those who work in the jails.”

Bronx Congressman Ritchie Torres spearheaded the letter, which is also signed by Reps. Jamaal Bowman, Yvette Clarke, Adriano Espaillat, Hakeem Jeffries, Mondaire Jones, Carolyn Maloney, and Gregory Meeks.

Among the letter’s recipients are Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Since 2015, Rikers has been overseen by a federal monitor, who is now calling for outside security help for the jails complex.

Twelve inmates have died this year, including five by suicide.

In the letter, the lawmakers outline examples of the “unacceptable” conditions, pointing to the staffing, violence, sanitation problems, and COVID-19 transmission.

They also take issue with a recent five-point plan announced by Mayor de Blasio to address the problems at Rikers, saying it “does not provide the urgent and immediate intervention required to deescalate a very real crisis.”

In an earlier letter to the mayor and governor this week, Reps. Bowman, Jerry Nadler, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Nydia Velazquez said they “strongly believe that those who are detained at Rikers should be immediately released and the facility shut down.”

That proposal was roundly rejected by de Blasio on Wednesday, who said that while Rikers does need to close, “the answer is not to just open up the gates.”