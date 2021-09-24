OSHKOSH, Wis. — Just about anything could show up in front of Stephen Rothe.

That includes pipes for wastewater treatment facilities to door trim for homes.

Positions range from commercial painters to project managers and residential door, window and glass installers

A link to careers can be found here: omnigp.applicantpro.com/jobs/

Rothe is a a spray booth supervisor at Omni Glass and Paint in Oshkosh.

“The biggest thing I like about this is just seeing the variety of work that comes in,” he said. “As far as the actual work, I just enjoy - once everything is said and done - seeing the finished product and seeing how everything turned out and how nice it looks.”

The work is only part of what has kept Rothe coming back over the last three years.

“It’s like a mini family,” he said. “Everybody knows everyone and it’s just like a family more than anything.”

It’s a family that’s adding more members.

The business is seeking about thirty people for jobs ranging from commercial painters to production team operators and office staff, like engineers and project managers.

“If an individual wants to hang off the side of a building on a swing stage, and isn’t scared of heights, we’ve got some great opportunities for you in the glass business," said Ed Crum, vice president and general manager of contract glazing and glass. "If someone really wants to report to a give job function on a daily basis — such as a manufacturing or fabrication — we’ve got that as well.”

Employees like Rhonda Koxlien say they recognize the company’s work when they see it.

“I recently had a really neat opportunity to go to my grandson’s school and walking through for his open house I was able to tell him that nana’s company painted the ceiling in the gym,” she said. “He was like, ‘You painted this?’ It’s just a really cool feeling of knowing my company had a hand in a lot of different things throughout Wisconsin.”

Rothe tells the story of one of those different things: a 1940s vintage fire bell from a station in southeast Wisconsin.

It arrived corroded, rusted and with metal pits.

The bell was stripped to bare mental, repaired as much as possible and refinished.

“It was really cool,” he said. “We put a lot of time and effort into it and just to see something that was so old come back and basically look brand new, it was just a lot of pride.”