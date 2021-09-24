SUN PRAIRIE, Wis.— A new veterinary clinic is opening in Sun Prairie but it looks a little different than what pet-owners are used to.

Dr. Marty Greer has been a vet for 40 years. She accomplished a lot in her career working with animals and now she’s opening a new drive-thru clinic, the first of its kind.

Fittingly so, it's called Checkout Veterinary.

“It’s a much different experience for most of them; there is no lobby you have to go through [with a] barking dog or the hissing cat,” Greer said.

Here’s how it works. There are four garage bays you can pull up to with your car. You can have your visit in the garage or in an exam room.

The goal is to have the appointment be more secluded and comfortable for your pet.

“Everything is really secluded, comfortable and isolated so you don’t have any cross traffic with other pets,” Greer said.

​The Checkout Veterinary clinic has been in the making for the past seven years and the concept is patented. Although it’s taken a lot of work, Greer said it's something she’s extremely proud of.

“It’s been really exciting to come together. It’s one of those things you start thinking about as we got closer to retirement age you really have to think if this is something worth making an investment into and it is. So to see the reality of it has been really fun,” Greer said.

Her goal is to advance the way pet care is given to provide more comfort for both pet owners and their pets.

The Checkout Veterinary clinic is having a grand opening celebration on Saturday in Sun Prairie from 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

It is located at 2710 Prairie Lakes Dr. Sun Prairie just across from the Woodman’s grocery store.