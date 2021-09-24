Days after nearly 15,000 migrants gathered under the the Del Rio International Bridge that connects Del Rio, Texas, and Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, officials said Friday that all migrants have been cleared from the makeshift camp.

"As of this morning, there are no longer any migrants at the camp underneath the Del Rio International Bridge," Department of Homeland Security Security Alejandro Mayorkas said Friday at a White House press briefing.

The number peaked Saturday as migrants driven by confusion over the Biden administration’s policies and misinformation on social media converged at the border crossing trying to seek asylum.

Many face expulsion to their home country.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this update.