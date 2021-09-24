DELAWARE, Ohio — The Little Brown Jug Harness Horse Race is celebrating its 76th year and one official has been there for 31 of them.

Gregory Coons takes care of race tracks across the country including in Delaware, Ohio.

“The clay is very forgiving on a horse but it’s hard to manage in the rain,” said Coons.

He and his team hit the track after each heat, evaluating what it needs.

"It’s kind of common sense if there’s dust blowing over the grandstand then it’s time to water.”

Spectators were back in the stands for the 76th annual event after being absent last year due to COVID-19 guidelines.

“It’s tremendous. There were only essential people on the grounds,” said Coons. “My track crew, the horse people and maybe a dozen owners and the owners weren’t allowed in the barn area.”

The Little Brown Jug is known as the “fastest half-mile” race track in the world, which makes it one of Coons’ favorites.

Lou’s Pearlman is the winner of the 2021 Little Brown Jug.